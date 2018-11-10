  • search

SSC MTS 2018 notification update

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The SSC MTS 2018 notification has been delayed. Once the new date is announced, it would be available on the official website.

    The notification was due to be released on November 3. However there is no update as yet. The delay may also cause the last date of application date to be pushed forth a bit. The official exam calendar had scheduled the last date for MTS notification on December 3, 2018.

    Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories. Class 10 pass candidates who wish to join the Staff Selection Commission can apply for the recruitment.

    SSC will conduct a selection examination for recruitment to MTS posts. The SCS MTS examination will comprise two papers. Paper I will be objective in nature. It will have 300 questions to be answered in 2 hours duration. Paper II will be subjective in nature. Candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter. This paper will carry 50 marks. Time duration allotted for paper II is 30 minutes. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 9:50 [IST]
