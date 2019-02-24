SSC JE recruitment 2019: Online registration for 1627 posts closes tomorrow, apply now

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 24: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for the SSC jobs 2019 on its official website. The SSC has invited job applications for the SSC JE recruitment 2019.

The SSC JE Recruitment 2019 online process started in the first week of February 25. The last date to make online fee payment is February 27, 2019. The date of Computer-Based examination is September 23 to 27, 2019.

Candidates are advised to visit the website and apply for the SSC JE jobs 2019. The vacancies advertised would be for Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract trades.

Age limit:



The age limit of candidates differ for every candidate, so they should check the official notification for the age limit.

Application fee:



General/OBC category candidates: Rs 1000.

SC/ST/Women/Ex-Servicemen do not have to pay an application fee.

Steps to apply for the SSC JE 2019 jobs:



Step 1: Go to SSC's official website- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC JE Recruitment 2019.

Step 3: Enter the details and submit.

Step 4: Pay the application fee through the online gateway or download the challan and submit.

Step 5: Take a print out of the same for future reference.

The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) would be conducted from September 23 to 27 and the Conventional (paper-2) would is scheduled for December 12, 2019.