    SSC JE 2019 recruitment notification: Post details, important dates, check here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The SSC JE 2019 recruitment notification has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The recruitment is for post of Junior Engineer. Those candidates who are eligible can submit their applications online. The last date to submit the online application is February 25 2019, The computer based exam will be held from September 23 to September 29 2019. More details are also available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Important dates

    Event Date
    Starting date of application 1-2-2019
    Last date to submit application 25-02-2019
    Exam (Paper I) March 23-27, 2019
    Exam (Paper II) 29-12-2019

    Post details: SSC JE Recruitment 2019:

    Central Water Commission Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Central Water Commission Junior Engineer
    (Mechanical)
    Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Central Public Works Department(CPWD) Junior Engineer
    (Electrical)
    Department of Posts Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer
    (Electrical and Mechanical)
    Military Engineer Services (MES)(Contracts) Junior Engineer
    (Quantity Surveying and
    Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer
    (Electrical)
    Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer
    (Mechanical)
    Border Road Organization Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer
    (Electrical)
    Central Water and Power Research Station Junior Engineer
    (Mechanical)
    Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer
    (Mechanical)
    Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Junior Engineer
    (Electrical)
    National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer
    (Civil)
    National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer
    (Electrical)
    National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer
    (Mechanical)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
