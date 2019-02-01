SSC JE 2019: Big vacancy announced; details here

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Candidates who were waiting to apply for SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019 can now register online from today i.e. on February 1, 2019 (Friday).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before February 25, 2019 on the official website of the Commission www.ssc.nic.in.

A detailed SSC JE recruitment notification mentioning the number of posts, exam date, selection procedure etc. will soon be made available on the official website of the Commission www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE 2019 Exam Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2019

Last Date of Online Application - 25 February 2019 till 05:00 PM

SSC JE Admit Card Download Date - 10 days before the exam

Date of Computer Based Written Exam - Will be notified later

SSC JE 2019 Exam Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract)

Eligibility Criteria for SSC JE 2019 Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 3 years Diploma or equivalent in Civil Engineering/ Electrical Engineering from an institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract)- 3 years Diploma in Civil engineering from a recognised institute/University/Board or equivalent; OR Passed Intermediate examination in Building and Quantity Surveying Sub Divisional-II of the institute of Surveyors (India).

Age Limit:

Junior Engineer (Central Water Commission/ CPWD) - 32 Years

Junior Engineer Civil (Department of Post) and Junior Engineer Quality Surveying and Contract (MES) - 27 Years

Junior Engineer (MES/ Farrakka Barrage/ Director General Border Roads Organisation/ Central Water Power Research Station/ Dte of Quality Assurance(Naval)/ National Technical Research Organisation) - 30 Years

Selection Procedure for SSC JE 2019 Exam

Selection process consists of Computer Based Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Conventional Type Written Examination (300 Marks). Candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of performance in Computer based test will be called for Conventional Type Test.