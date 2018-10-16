SSC JE 2017: SI, CAPF, ASI exam result date

New Delhi, Oct 16: The SSC JE 2017 final results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Around 5,69,930 candidates appeared in the online examination. Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The results are likely to be uploaded anytime now.

The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE important dates:

Release of Online application form: October 21 2017

Last date of registration: November 2017

SSC JE Paper-1 Exam Date: January 22 to 25 2018

SSC JE Paper-2 (Descriptive) Exam Date: April 29 2018

Result Declared: October 15 2018

Status Report on Result declaration:

Junior engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2017 (final result): October 15 2018

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2017 (final Result): October 31 2018

How to download SSC JE 2017 final results

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 - Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

Click on the result option

A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

Download results

Take a printout