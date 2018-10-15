India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
SSC JE 2017 final results declaring today by this time

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 15: The SSC JE 2017 final results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Around 5,69,930 candidates appeared in the online examination. Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The results are likely to be uploaded by noon.

    The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC JE 2017 final results

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 - Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)
    • Click on the result option
    • A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
