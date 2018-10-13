SSC JE 2017 final result to be declared on ssc.nic.in

New Delhi, Oct 13: The SSC JE 2017 final results will be declared soon.

The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The wait would be finally over for those awaiting the declaration of the SSC JE 2017 results as it is now conformed that it would declared on October 15.

Around 5,69,930 candidates appeared in the online examination. Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC JE 2017 final results

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2017 - Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

Click on the result option

A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

Download results

Take a printout