SSC GD Constable Application Correction Window, how to modify application

New Delhi, Oct 12: The SSC GD Constable Application Correction Window is now open. More details are also available on the official website.

Staff Selection Commission opened the application correction window regarding the application forms of recruitment of Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

The SSC GD Constable application correction window will be open till October 18, 2018. SSC had earlier invited applications for the recruitment of GD Constables for more than 50,000 vacancies in various paramilitary forces.

According to the SSC, in a few cases, the information filled by the candidates under 'Contact Details', comprising Permanent and Present Address and under 'Other Details' comprising Photo, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in the One-Time Registration Form have not been properly reflected in the online Applications submitted by them for the above said examination.

"Keeping the above in view", SSC said in a notification that, "the registered candidates of the aforesaid Examination are advised to check the information in their online application form and in case of any discrepancy either in the 'Contact Details' or in 'Other Details' ONLY the same may be corrected by them from 11-10-2018 to 18-10-2018 by logging in to https://ssc.nic.in -> 'Modify Registration'."

"Candidates will not be allowed to make any changes in these fields after 18-10-2018," it added. Nother correction/modification/changes in the online application forms will be allowed after this in SSC GD Constables recruitment process. You can modify application details on ssc.nic.in.