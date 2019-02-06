SSC GD Constable Admit card, when to download

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 06: The SSC GD Constable Admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The commission has noted that the admit cards of some candidates are not available on the websites. The commission mentioned that the admission certificates of such candidates will be available on the websites by February 8, 2019.

    "However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that Admission Certificates of a few candidates, whose applications are complete in all respects, have not been generated," the official notification said.

    "Such candidate may please note that status of their city-wise allocation will be uploaded on the websites of concerned Regional Offices of the Commission by 08-02-2019," the notification also read.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
