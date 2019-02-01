SSC GD Constable admit card 2018 to be out soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Staff Selection Commission is expected to issue SSC GD Admit Card 2018 soon. However, the commission has not yet issued any notice in connection with the SSC GD Admit Card 2019 release date.

The SSC GD Constable 2018 examination would be conducted from February 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019. The admit cards would be released on the regional websites for SSC, links of which are available on ssc.nic.in. Steps and instructions on how to download are provided below. Direct link to different regional SSC websites is provided for reference.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2018: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

Click on the link of SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2018-19

Enter all required credentials and click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download it and take a printout of it for future use