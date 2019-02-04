SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19 out

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of SSC GD constable on February 4, 2019. Candidates can download the SSC GD admit card from their respective regional website ssc.nic.in.

The admit card is available region wise where candidates have to enter either registration number or roll number.

How to download SSC GD Constable 2019 admit cards:

• Go to official website of SSC which is www.sscsr.gov.in.

• On the home page, click on Constables (GD) admit card link.

• Enter your registration number/ roll number/ name and date of birth. Click submit.

• Your admit card will appear on the page.

• Download it and take print outs for future reference.

SSC will be conducting the written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner for the recruitment of GD constable.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts SSC GD Constable exam for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rifleman in Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). As many as 54953 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment.