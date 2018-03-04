SSC exam paper leak: Anna Hazare meets protestors in Delhi

Anna Hazare on Sunday met Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants who are protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC and are demanding a CBI investigation.

The students have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office at CGO complex in Lodhi Road since February 27, 2018, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged paper leak in the examination held from February 17 to 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Congress on Saturday dubbed the SSC paper leak scandal as another Vyapam scam and demanded a thorough CBI probe into the matter.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the government should immediately agree to all the demands of the agitating students and order a CBI probe into the paper leak.

OneIndia News

