  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CPO SI, ASI Paper 1 Results 2019 date, latest update

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The SSC CPO SI, ASI Paper 1 Results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    SSC CPO SI, ASI Paper 1 Results 2019 date, latest update

    A total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared for the exams. The exam was held to fill up a total of 2,164 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

    Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website for more information. The results are likely to be released on March 25. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    More ssc News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue