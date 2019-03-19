SSC CPO SI, ASI Paper 1 Results 2019 date, latest update

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The SSC CPO SI, ASI Paper 1 Results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

A total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared for the exams. The exam was held to fill up a total of 2,164 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website for more information. The results are likely to be released on March 25. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.