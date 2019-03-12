SSC Constable GD 2018: Result on this date

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 12: Staff Selection Commission has announced the result dates for various recruitment examinations which are conducted by the commission. As per a notice posted on the official website, the results for the SSC Constable GD 2018 exam is expected to release on May 31 at its official website.

The SSC concluded the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 yesterday. The exam started on February 11, 2018 and was conducted in 18 schedules.

52,20,335 candidates had registered for the SSC Constable GD examination. Out of these, 30,41,284 candidates appeared for the computer based test, the overall percentage of attendance being 58.26 per cent.

Also Read | SSC Stenographer 2018 exam results to be out on this date

In a note, SSC has informed that GD Constable recruitment exam was held 54 shifts with three shift per day. There were 297 exam centres available in 125 cities.