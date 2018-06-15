English

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 to be released shortly, how to check

    The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018 will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Over 30 lakh candidates, who have appeared for the recruitment examination, can check the results through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Tier-I examination was conducted in a computer-based mode from March 4 to 28. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

    The candidates who will clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on 'CHSL result 2018'
    • A PDF file will open displaying the results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
