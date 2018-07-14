  • search

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks released, how to download

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 14: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks are available for download. The same is available on the official website.

    SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks released, how to download

    The result of the same was released on June 15, 2018. The Commission has published marks of 26,57,468 candidates. The same will be available till August 13. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Under 'Latest news', click on the link for marks
    • Click on the link which will direct you straightaway to the relevant page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View marks
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    ssc examination

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 7:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue