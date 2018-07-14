SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks released, how to download

New Delhi, July 14: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks are available for download. The same is available on the official website.

The result of the same was released on June 15, 2018. The Commission has published marks of 26,57,468 candidates. The same will be available till August 13. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2017 marks

Go to ssc.nic.in

Under 'Latest news', click on the link for marks

Click on the link which will direct you straightaway to the relevant page

Enter required details

Submit

View marks

Take a printout