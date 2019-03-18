  • search
    SSC CHSL recruitment: SSC CHSL 2019 application form open now; How to apply online for 3259 Posts

    New Delhi, Mar 18: SSC CHSL application form to apply online for SSC CHSL exam, which would be conducted from July 1 to July 26, 2019, has been made available on official website. Candidates who want to appear for SSC CHSL Exam 2018-19 can apply online for from today onwards.

    SSC CHSL recruitment: SSC CHSL 2019 application form open now; How to apply online for 3259 Posts

    The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is conducting the Combined Higher Secondary or CHSL exam to fill a total of 3259 job openings for various posts such as DEO, Postal Assistant, LDC and Sorting Assistant.

    SSC CHSL 2018-19 exam official notification was released on 5th March 2019. The last date to apply online for SSC CHSL exam is 5th April 2019.

    SSC CHSL 2018 official notification: Click Here

    SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: SSC CHSL Application Form

    SSC CHSL application form is available online on the official websites of SSC - ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in. Candidates will first have to register on ssc.nic.in before they can fill up the application form. The application for SSC CHSL exam will be accepted in the online mode only.

    How to apply online for SSC CHSL exam 2018-19:

    • Visit www.ssc.nic.in
    • First the candidate must register before being able to fill the SSC CHSL application form.
    • On the right hand side of the home page, under "LOGIN", click on "Register Now".
    • Enter basic information and register which will generate a username and password.
    • Now, come back to the home page using the link mentioned in first step and log in using id and password generated in step-4.
    • Click on "Apply" right on top of the home page.
    • The page that opens now will give you 9 options, Click on "CHSL".
    • Now click on "Apply".
    • To directly go to the SSC CHSL apply online page Click Here
    • Fill up the form, make exam fee payment and click on submit.
    • Take prinout of the final application for future reference.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
