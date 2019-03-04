  • search
    SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: SSC CHSL exam 2019 application to start from tomorrow

    New Delhi, Mar 4: SSC CHSL exam 2019 notification is likely to be released on March 5 (Tomorrow) on official website. SSC CHSL 2019 online application form is also expected to start from 5th March 2019 and the last date to apply online for SSC CHSL exam would be 5th April 2019.

    Staff Selection Commission or SSC conducts conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination or CHSL exam every year to select candidates for posts such as DEO, Postal Assistant, LDC and Sorting Assistant.

    SSC CHSL 2019 exam is likely to begin from July 1, 2019, and conclude on July 26, 2019. SSC CHSL exam notification as well as the CHSL 2019 online application form would be made available on official SSC website ssc.nic.in.

    Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2019 exam:

    • Visit ssc.nic.in.
    • Once the application form is out on March 5, click on 'SSC CHS 2019..' on the homepage.
    • Click on 'new registration' and first register yourself by filling in basic information.
    • Log-in using registration number generated after step 3.
    • Application for will appear, read the guidelines and fill up the form
    • Upload images and make payment online.
    • Submit
    • Take final acknowledgement for future reference.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
