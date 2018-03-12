SSC CHSL 2017: 10 cases of impersonation reported

10 cases of impersonation have been detected in the ongoing SSC CHSL 2017 Exams which is in process.

The SSC CHSL 2017 examination is being conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country. So far, according to the commission, 10 cases of impersonation have been detected from various venues across the country.

"This examination is being conducted under strict surveillance and there is no report of any untoward incident," said a statement from the commission.

"So far, 10 cases of impersonation have been detected from various venues across the country (i.e. 5 at Patna, 2 at Delhi and 1 each at Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Allahabad)," said the statement. 4 cases of cheating have also been reported, two each at Patna and Delhi.

The notification also said, "Police complaints have been registered against the delinquent candidates/ persons involved in these exam related malpractices. Further action against the involved candidates viz. cancellation of their candidature and debarment from future examinations of the Commission has also been initiated."

The commission will upload the answer keys of this SSC CHSL exams after the completion of the whole tier 1 schedule. The keys will be released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

OneIndia News

