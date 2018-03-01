SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2018: Important message

An important message has been released regarding the SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2018. The chairman confirmed that the commission has agreed to meet protestors and agitators.

The commission has recently concluded the CGL Tier II examination on February 22, 2018.

The students have been protesting near the office of the commission following the cancellation of the CGL paper conducted at a centre in New Delhi on February 17, 2018. The commission had decided not to re-conduct the examination. The Chairman's message also notes that the commission believes that two coaching institutes are behind the agitation. In order to resolve the dispute and restore order, the commission has decided to hear the protestors.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.