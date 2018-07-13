SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 exam delayed, admit card out soon

New Delhi, July 13: The SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 exam has been delayed, The admit card is expected to be released soon.

As per the "Revised Annual Calendar of Examinations" - posted on the official website (ssc.nic.in), the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination has been delayed.

Earlier, the SS CGL Tier I Exam 2018 was expected to begin from July 25 and go on till August 20, 2018. The new examination dates have not been updated on the calendar. The column under the examination date, in front of the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination row reads "To be notified later (CBE)".

It is expected that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam Admit Card will be uploaded any time from now on the SSC's official websites ssconline.nic.in and ssc.nic.in.

All candidates whose online applications are found to be in order will be called to appear in the Tier-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Tier-I as well as all subsequent tiers/ stages of examination will not be sent by post.

It may be noted that the SSC CGL online registration process was started from May 5, 2018 and closed on June 5, 2018.

SSC holds CGL examination every year for Group "B" and Group "C" posts in various ministries, departments and organisations in the Government of India. The admit cards would be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 admit card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on SSC CGL 2018 'Admit card' and select your region

Click on the link that says "Download Admit Card"

A new page will appear on your screen

Enter your details like application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

View admit card

Download

Take a printout