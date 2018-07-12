  • search

SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 admit card expected soon, learn how to download

    New Delhi, July 12: The SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 admit card is expected to be released soon. The same would be available on the official website once released.

    SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 admit card expected soon, learn how to download

    SSC had uploaded the detailed notification on 5 May 2018. It inviting applications for the SSC CGL exam 2018 to fill forms for Group "B" and Group "C" posts in various ministries, departments and organisations in the Government of India. The SSC had also extended the date for filling the online application forms for CGL exam till 5 June, 2018.

    How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 admit card"

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on admit card
    • Select your region
    • Enter required details
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
