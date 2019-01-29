SSC CGL exam date 2018: Paper pattern, salary, all details here

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 29: Here are the details of the SSC CGL exam date 2018. More details are also available on the official website.

The exam dates were announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in an official notification. The SSC Combined Graduate Level ( SSC CGL) exam 2018 will be conducted from June 4 to June 19 2019 in a computer based format.

The exam would be conducted by TCS-iON this year. Earlier it was conducted by Sify Technologies.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had favoured setting up of a three member high powered committee to suggest reforms for conducting the exams in a fair manner.

The court had said it would not vacate the stay on the declaration of result of SSC combined graduate level (CGL) and combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examinations held in 2017.

The candidates who clear the exam will get a remuneration of Rs.9300-34800 (pre-1revised) per month. Candidates, up to 30 years of age could apply for the job.