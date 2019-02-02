SSC CGL exam 2018 date, pattern

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 02: The SSC CGL exam 2018 will be conducted soon. More details will also be available on the official website.

    The exam dates were announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in an official notification. The SSC Combined Graduate Level ( SSC CGL) exam 2018 will be conducted from June 4 to June 19 2019 in a computer based format.

    The exam would be conducted by TCS-iON this year. Earlier it was conducted by Sify Technologies.

    It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had favoured setting up of a three member high powered committee to suggest reforms for conducting the exams in a fair manner.
    The court had said it would not vacate the stay on the declaration of result of SSC combined graduate level (CGL) and combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examinations held in 2017.

    The candidates who clear the exam will get a remuneration of Rs.9300-34800 (pre-1revised) per month. Candidates, up to 30 years of age could apply for the job. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
