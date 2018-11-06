SSC CGL 2017 to be held afresh: NTA likely to supervise

New Delhi, Nov 6: The SSC CGL 2017 is likely to be held afresh. It is likely to be supervised by the NTA/CBSE.

The Supreme Court had said, "we want such agency to conduct the examinations which cannot be approached. The bench said it may ask the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the CBSE to conduct the examinations. The Supreme Court favoured the cancelling of the 'tainted' exam and has asked the Centre to go through the status and submit the report by November 13. CGL result was expected to be declared in August.

On October 29, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Shantantu Kumar who had sought cancellation of the examination, said that contract of private company Sify Technologies Pvt Ltd, which had conducted the examination, is now over. It was then the bench connoted NTA and CBSE for the exam.

SSC is yet to announce the schedule for CGL tier 1 exam for the year 2018. The exam was supposed to begin on July 25. The registration process for CGL 2018 was delayed by a week.