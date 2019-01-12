SSC CGL 2017 result: Clarity after Jan 17

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 12: The SSC CGL 2017 result has been delayed further. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The delay is due to a Supreme Court order which said that it would not vacate the stay on the declaration of the SSC combined graduate level and combined higher secondary level exams that were held in 2017. The matter will come up next on January 17.

The bench said the three-member high powered committee would suggest reforms to the government bodies, which conduct competitive examinations such as the SSC, as there are several cases of questions paper leaks. Bhushan said he would suggest a name by next week. The court asked the counsel for Centre to seek instruction on the point of cancellation of examination saying it was difficult to identify the beneficiaries of leakage of question papers.

The examination papers of the SSC CGL 2017 were allegedly leaked, leading to huge protests from job seekers for several days. Amid the protests, the SSC had recommended a CBI probe into the allegations of the paper leak. Counsel appearing for CBI, which is investigating the question paper leak case, said that FIR has been registered and people involved have been identified, therefore there was no need to cancel the 2017 examination.