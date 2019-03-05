  • search
    SSC Answer Key for Selection Post Phase IV Exam 2018 released., raise objections now

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The SSC Answer Key for Selection Post Phase IV Exam 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    

    The exam for the recruitment of translators was conducted from January 16 to January 18 2019. The exam was conducted in computer based mode.

    Candidates have time till march 6 2019 to raise objections on the tentative answer key. They will have to pay Rs 100 as a fee for each objection. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC Answer Key for Selection Post Phase IV exam 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the answer key notice link
    • A pdf will open
    • At the end you will find answer key link
    • Log in using your details
    • Download Answer key
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
