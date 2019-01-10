SSC admit card 2019: Steps to download admit card for Selection Post Phase VI exam

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 10: SSC 2019 admit card for Selection Post Phase VI exam is now available for download. The SSC admit card 2019 for selection post Phase VI exam can be downloaded from ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Click here to directly go to the admit card download page.

The SSC Selection Post Phase VI exam is scheduled to be held on January 17 to 18, 2019. The commission has released admit card for all the level posts including Secondary, Senior Secondary Level and Graduate Level.

Steps to download SSC admit card 2019 for Selection Post Phase VI Exam:

Go to ssckkr.kar.nic.in

In the list of notifications, click on the second one which says " Click here to download Admission Certificate for Phase-VI/2018 Selection Post Examination for Matric Level Posts to be held on 17th and 18th January, 2019 ".

". The screen that appears next will ask for "11 digit Registration Id" and "Date of birth".

Enter information and click on search.

The name and roll number will be displayed on the screen.