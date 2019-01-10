  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SSC admit card 2019: Steps to download admit card for Selection Post Phase VI exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: SSC 2019 admit card for Selection Post Phase VI exam is now available for download. The SSC admit card 2019 for selection post Phase VI exam can be downloaded from ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

    SSC admit card 2019: Steps to download admit card for Selection Post Phase VI exam

    Click here to directly go to the admit card download page.

    The SSC Selection Post Phase VI exam is scheduled to be held on January 17 to 18, 2019. The commission has released admit card for all the level posts including Secondary, Senior Secondary Level and Graduate Level.

    Steps to download SSC admit card 2019 for Selection Post Phase VI Exam:

    Read more about:

    examination exams results ssc

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 14:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue