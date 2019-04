SSC 2017 paper leak: CBI to file status report

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to file the case diary and the status report in the investigation carried out in the 2017 SSC exam paper leak case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will take up the matter for hearing on April 11.

The apex court had on April 1 allowed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to declare the result of a re-examination of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 held last year.

It had said the injunction granted on August 31, last year on the declaration of result for SSC CGL, 2017, would not continue on a re-examination conducted on March 9, 2018.

AgustaWestland: Michel's business associate gets court summons

The top court had said that lakhs of unemployed youths have suffered because someone from the organisation was corrupt.