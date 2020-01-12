  • search
    SSB jawan goes berserk at Indo-Nepal border in Bihar; fires more than 200 shots

    By PTI
    Kishanganj, Jan 12: A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal posted at an outpost here along the Indo- Nepal border went berserk on Saturday and fired more than 200 gunshots in the air, triggering panic in the area, a police official said.

    The incident took place inside the SSB camp at Piltola border outpost, under the jurisdiction of Dighalbank police station of the district, where the sounds of gunshots were heard at around 3 pm and the fusillade rent the air for about 45 minutes.

    According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kishanganj, Ajay Kumar Jha, the jawan Abhay Kumar - who hails from Rajasthan - took out INSAS rifles from the warehouse inside the camp and began shooting in the air. SSB officials led by commandant Subhash Chand Negi rushed to the spot and overpowered the jawan - said to be mentally unstable - upon being informed by Abhay Kumar's colleagues, Jha said.

    About 240 fired cartridges were later collected from the spot, he said, adding that a large number of curious and frightened villagers had gathered outside the camp upon hearing the gunshots, who were persuaded to go back to their homes.

    The police and the SSB were jointly investigating the matter and officials of the paramilitary force have said on condition of anonymity that the erring jawan would face departmental action and may end up facing dismissal from service.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 0:43 [IST]
