YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSB jawan arrested in Rajouri district

    By
    |

    Jammu, Oct 16: A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who had gone missing along with ammunition from Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, was arrested in Rajouri district on Friday, police officials said.

    SSB jawan arrested in Rajouri district
    Representational Image

    SSB constable Altaf Hussain had gone missing from the camp at Nagam area near Chadoora with one magazine of INSAS rifle and 20 rounds on October 13. He belonged to Rehan village of Koteranka tehsil of Rajouri district.

    Jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

    He was apprehended by police from his native district along with ammunition, they said.

    More JAWAN News

    Read more about:

    jawan arrested

    Story first published: Friday, October 16, 2020, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X