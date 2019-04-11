  • search
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Srinagar Lok Sabha seat could be a cakewalk for Farooq Abdullah

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 11: The politically strategic Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, set to go for polls on April 18 in the second phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, will witness a direct contest between National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Aga Syed Mohsin, a shia leader.

    The Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, until the 2014 elections was seen as a bastion of the NC as the party enjoyed a majority of its support in the Valley from these areas.

    File photo of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah
    File photo of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah

    Abdullah had lost to PDP candidate Tariq Hameed Karra in Srinagar in the 2014 general elections but won the 2017 bypoll to the constituency defeating Peoples Democratic Party's Nazir Ahmed Khan.

    The main challenge to Abdullah's bid this time is from PDP's Aga Syed Mohsin, who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. The Shia leader had then secured 16,000 votes out of the 3.12 lakh votes polled.

    In J&K, terrorism is hardly an issue for the voter

    The Congress has not fielded any candidate against the NC in Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies to make it easy for the NC to cross the finish line.

    While Mohsin will be banking on significant Shia votes and support base of the PDP for staging an upset, for BJP's Jehangir, it will be a tough initiation into electoral politics of Kashmir which has been dominated by the National Conference for many decades.

    Farooq Abdullah has lost an election only once in his 42-year political career since his debut in electoral politics in 1980. The NC has won the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat nine times out of 12 since 1967.

    Congress alleges booth capturing by PDP in Baramulla

    A low turnout due to a separatist call for a boycott has also traditionally favoured the NC. It remains to be seen how the separatists enforced boycott could play a role in deciding winners.

    The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters who will cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.

    The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is March 26 and the scrutiny of the papers will be conducted on March 27. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling will be held on April 18, from 7 am to 6 pm.

    More SRINAGAR News

    Read more about:

    srinagar lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue