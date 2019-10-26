Grenade attack in Srinagar, 6 CRPF jawans injured

Srinagar, Oct 26: Six CRPF jawans were injured after militants hurled a grenade and opened fire on the security forces in Karan Nagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place around 6.50 pm. The grenade explosion caused panic in the area, said police officials.

The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

The attack comes two months after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

Pakistan-based terrorist groups made 328 bids to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2018 and were successful in 143 of these attempts, the highest in the last five years, according to the Home Ministry's annual report.

The report of the ministry for 2018-19 made available on Friday said 257 terrorists and 91 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the highest number of casualties in the state in the last five years.

Thirty-nine civilians were also killed during this period, it said. As per the report, there were 328 infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based terrorist groups into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2018, of which 143 were successful.