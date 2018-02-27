Sridevi's mortal remains to reach Mumbai tonight, funeral tomorrow

Sridevi: Last rites details of the actress revealed by family,Watch this video to know more|Oneindia

The Dubai Police have cleared the release of Bollywood icon Sridevi's body for the embalming process, ending her family's two-day wait for bringing the body home for cremation.

Sridevi died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel where, the Dubai Police has said, she drowned in a bathtub after losing consciousness.

In a detailed announcement, the family said her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation.

"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment," the statement read.

It said that well-wishers can pay their condolences from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

The family said media can also pay their respects "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue".

"The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery." The cremation will take place at around 3.30 p.m. The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.