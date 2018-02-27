Sridevi's death: Amar Singh requests media, Subramanian Swamy to stop false allegation

Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh requested media and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to stop making a false allegation in connection with the demise of Sridevi in Dubai.

Amar Singh, said, "Now that the Dubai Public Prosecution has completed all the formalities, I request my friends in media and my friend Subramanian Swamy to please stop making false allegations. Sridevi Ji's body will arrive tonight and her last rites will be performed tomorrow afternoon."

In fact, Amar Singh had dismissed speculations that Sridevi was intoxicated at the wedding ceremony on Monday. He had said, "In wedding ceremonies, as far as I know, Sridevi ji, she did not consume hard liquor. She used to have wine sometimes like me and like many others in public life."

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has raised questions over the circumstances of actor's death in Dubai.

Talking to Times Now, Swamy said that Sridevi had a "fetish for health" and she "never touched hard drinks". He added that she could have been force-fed alcohol. "It is very difficult to die and drown in a bathtub unless somebody pushed you or prevent you from breathing," he told the channel.

