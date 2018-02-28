Sridevi was my LOVE; our lives will NEVER be the same again: Boney Kapoor’s heartfelt tribute

Sridevi was my love, a friend, wife and mother of two young daughters, our life will never be the same again, tweeted devastated Boney Kapoor on Wednesday.

Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt tribute to her, "Losing a friend, wife and mother of your two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi.

Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss.

To the world she was their Chandni..the actor par excellence...their Sridevi..but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls..my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything....their life. She was the axis around which our family ran.

As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Janhvi's mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that. The curtains never come down on an actor's life, because they shine of the silver screen forever.

My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure.

Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again.

-Boney Kapoor"

