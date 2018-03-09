‘Sridevi was like my sister': Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday opened up about the off-screen relationship he shared with Sridevi and said that the later actress was like his sister. Haasan and Sridevi were one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the south film industry.

Sridevi died in a Dubai hotel on February 24 due to accidental drowning. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on February 28 where several Bollywood celebs and thousands of fans came together to pay their final respect to the film star.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Haasan said that they were like siblings who were "made to do romantic things on-screen".

"I met Sridevi when she was 15-16 years old. Sometimes in a family, a brother and sister, during Gokul Ashtami or Krishna Ashtami, are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. That is what I feel about Sridevi," he said.

"It sounds odd that she was like my sister considering that we were one of the most romantic pairs ever. That is what good acting is about," he added.

Meanwhile,the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rejected claims of foul play on the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi and clarified that if there was anything suspicious, it would have come out by now

According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub after suffering a dizzying spell. According to reports, traces of alcohol were found in her body too.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

