Sridevi's funeral: Anil Kapoor thanks Mumbai police for managing crowd

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has thanked the Mumbai Police for efficiently managing the crowd at late actor Sridevi's funeral. Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law, took to Twitter and thanked his friends and well-wishers for letting the family grieve in peace.

"As we mourn, Im deeply thankful to our friends and well-wishers who have formed a protective circle around us so we can grieve in peace...I would specially like to thank the Mumbai Police for being by our side through it all and making sure we got the space and privacy we needed, to do what was necessary. Thank you for your prayers and understanding," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Sridevi died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel where, the Dubai Police said, she drowned in a bathtub after losing consciousness. Sridevi's mortal remains arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night, around 72 hours after her sudden and shocking demise in Dubai.

Sridevi's final journey was held on a decorated truck carrying the iconic actor's mortal remains to the Vile Parle crematorium, where the final rites took place.

Superstars like Rekha, Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more had earlier arrived for the prayer meeting being held at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala.

Sridevi, monikered Indian cinema's first woman superstar, is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.

OneIndia News

