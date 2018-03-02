Sridevi: Rare, old and unseen photos of Bollywood actress 'Chandini'

About Sridevi

Sridevi debuted in Bollywood. She was a child actress in many Tamil and Telugu movies. She has proved her mettle in many a role. She was born on Aug. 13, 1963, to a Tamil father, Ayyapan and Telugu mother Rajeswari.

Expressive eyes since childhood

Sridevi even as child, had an extremely expressive eyes. With her bright eyes, curly locks and sprightly personality, Sridevi was a child artiste who had great screen presence and was much sought-after by directors.

Memorable films of Sridevi as child artiste

Some of Sridevi's memorable films as a child artiste include Thunaivan, Bala Bharatham, Prarthanai, Nam Nadu, Babu, Badi Panthalu, and Bhakta Kumbara.

Sridevi made her debut in Tamil movie 'Thunaivan'

Four-year-old Sridevi made her debut in the Tamil movie Thunaivan. Playing the role of young Lord Muruga, she captured hearts with her performance.

Sridevi won Kerala state Film Award for best child artist

Sridevi won the Kerala state Film Award for best child artist for her role as Sarada in the 1971 Malayalam movie Poombatta.

Sridevi also acted in Telugu movies

Sridevi also acted in Telugu movies as a child artiste. Her debut in Tollywood was with the 1970 movie Naa Nanna Nirdoshi. In 1975 she acted as Little Krishna in the movie Yashoda Krishna.

Sridevi: First female superstar of Bollywood

Sridevi has been called the first female superstar of Bollywood because of her versatile roles.

Sridevi married Boney Kapoor

Sridevi married Boney Kapoor, a film producer and the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, in 1996. They have two daughters, Janhavi and Khushi.