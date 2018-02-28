Sridevi: Last images of Bollywood actress draped in red saree and dotted bindi

Dressed in her favourite, red and golden Kanjeevaram sari

The mortal remains of Sridevi were wrapped in red and golden Kanjeeivaram saree and were kept in a glass casket. The meet which has now culminated, commenced at 9.30am at Celebrations Sports Club. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Isha Deol, Hema Malini, Manish Paul, Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Alka Yagnik, Kajol, Ajay Devgn among others came to pay their respect.

Sridevi's body wrapped in tricolour

Sridevi's daughters Jahnvi and Khushi, and her husband Boney Kapoor, along with other family members, beside her tricolour-wrapped body.

Thousands gather to bid farewell to Sridevi

Top actors and other film personalities and thousands of teary-eyed fans carrying flowers and chanting prayers bid walked along as superstar Sridevi's body. Sridevi, monikered Indian cinema's first woman superstar, is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.

Sridevi: No more

Boney Kapoor returned to Dubai on Saturday to surprise his wife, reports said. Sridevi was getting ready to go out for dinner with her husband when she collapsed in the bathroom of Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel on Saturday evening. A medical team failed to revive her and she was declared dead at a hospital.

About Bollywood’s ‘first female superstar’

Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two young daughters Jhanvi, 20, and Khushi, 17. She made her film debut at the age 4 and acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies before scripting a soaring career in Bollywood. She return to movies in 2012 after a 15-year break with the smash-hit "English Vinglish", stunned fans with her performance as a villainous queen in Tamil movie "Puli" and followed it up with the thriller "Mom". She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film - "Zero" - which releases in December.