Sridevi gets wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum; Boney Kapoor breaks down

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 04: Late actor Sridevi's wax statue was unveiled at Singapore's Madame Tussauds Wax Museu on Wednesday. The late actor's husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor unveiled the statue. The family took to social media and shared that they were travelling to Singapore to unveil the statue earlier this week.

On the occasion of Sridevi's birthday on August 13 this year, Madame Tussauds, Singapore has announced that a wax statue would soon be dedicated to her. The statue is a replica of Sridevi's look in the hit Hindi film song, Hawa Hawai from '80s film, Mr India.

One more day to the official launch of Sridevi's first and only unique wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore! Don’t forget to tune in to our Facebook and Instagram at SGT 10AM for our LIVE streaming! #Sridevi #MTSGSridevi #MrIndia #MTSG #MadameTussaudsSG pic.twitter.com/mHjAyWgDhh — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) September 3, 2019

Recently, Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The award traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world and also salute the multi-cultural impact on the world of cinema.

Madame Tussauds setting up museum in New Delhi

In February last year, all of India and the film industry woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi's untimely death in Dubai. The late actor was in the Gulf nation for the wedding of her husband's nephew. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. The actor's funeral procession in Mumbai later was attended by thousands of her grieving fans.

The news left the family completely shattered. A few days after Sridevi's death, Janhvi wrote a heart-wrenching post on her mother.

She had written: "There's a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it's you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That's why he took you back. But at least we had you."