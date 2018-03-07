Sridevi: After immersing ashes, Boney Kapoor to fly to Haridwar to offer prayers

Late actress Sridevi's unfortunate and sudden demise left everyone jolted and heartbroken. After immersing an urn carrying the ashes of his wife Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, along with brother Anil Kapoor and other members of his family, will now be heading towards Haridwar to offer prayers for legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi, who died in UAE on February 24.

Boney Kapoor is scheduled to visit Haridwar next week to pray for his wife. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor married in 1996 and are parents to daughters - Janhvi, 21 and Khushi, 17.

Reports also cited that the 13th day's rituals will not take place in Chennai, but will be held in Sridevi's hometown, Sivakasi in TamilNadu.

Millions paid tribute to Sridevi after she was cremated with state honours in Mumbai's Seva Samaj Crematorium on February 28.

The last rites were performed by her husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor while daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, were by his side, sources close to the family said, reports news agency PTI.

Before cremation, Sridevi's mortal remains were kept in Celebration Sports Club for three hours as she wore a red Kanjeevaram and gold jewellery, wrapped in national tricolour.

Meanwhile, Jhanvi, celebrated her 21st birthday on March 6 at an old age home in Mumbai.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will be her last film. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013.

