Sridevi's ashes to be immersed by Boney Kapoor, family in Rameswaram

Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden death sent shocking waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly. Sridevi's ashes was brought to Chennai by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram.

The actress' ashes was brought by husband Boney Kapoor in a special aircraft which will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram and immersed in the sea there.

Sridevi was in Dubai with Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Her elder daughter Janhvi gave the event a miss due to work commitments.

The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had "accidentally drowned" in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will be her last film. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.