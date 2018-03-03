Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF027
NDPP115
OTH015
Tripura - 59
BJP35
CPIM16
OTH8
Meghalaya - 59
CONG21
NPP19
OTH19
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Sridevi's ashes to be immersed by Boney Kapoor, family in Rameswaram

Posted By:
Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden death sent shocking waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly. Sridevi's ashes was brought to Chennai by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram.

Sridevi: Actress' ashes to be immersed in Rameswaram

The actress' ashes was brought by husband Boney Kapoor in a special aircraft which will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram and immersed in the sea there.

Sridevi was in Dubai with Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Her elder daughter Janhvi gave the event a miss due to work commitments.

The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had "accidentally drowned" in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will be her last film. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013.

OneIndia News

