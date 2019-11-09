Sri Sri Ravi Shankar welcomes the SC's verdict on Ayodhya case

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 09: After the most awaited historic Ayodhya verdict was announced by the Supreme Court of India on Saturday. the Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has welcomed the judgment. Guru Ravi Shankar, who was also the part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya dispute case, said the court has done justice to both Hindus and Muslims.

Today the apex court has delivered a landmark judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case that has been pending for over 70 years.

This comes ahead of the Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Ranjan Gogoi retirement on Novemebr 17, 2019. The five-judge SC bench ruled in favour of building Ram Mandir at the disputed site where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

The court has also asked the Centre to provide an alternate land of 5-acres to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while addressing the media soon after the verdict was announced, said, "The court has done justice to both the communities and the historic verdict must be welcomed by all sections of the society."

However, he refused to comment if the Supreme Court considered the mediation panel's report that it submitted before the court on the last day of the hearings on October 16.

"With this, India will set an example of unity in diversity for the world. This is right for everyone and I'm confident that everyone will welcome the verdict," said the Art of Living Guru.

He praise the apex court's decision and said, "This is a very sensitive case and the Supreme Court has dealt with it with utmost sensitivity and sensibly."

"It has been done in a very peaceful manner after a prolonged struggle for decades. The country will now look forward to progress," said the Art of Living founder.