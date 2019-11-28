Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on two-day visit

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 27: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation.

On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.

Last week, India said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.