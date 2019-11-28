  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on two-day visit

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation.

    Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on two-day visit

    On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.

    Last week, India said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.

    More GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA News

    Read more about:

    gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue