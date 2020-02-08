  • search
    We have decided to deepen cooperation to combat terrorism: PM Modi after talks with Rajapaksa

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is on a five-day visit to India met prime minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to explore ways to further boost bilateral ties.

    A host of issues, including fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean Region and ways to boost defence and trade ties, featured in the talks between Modi and the Sri Lankan prime minister.

    Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa holds meeting with Modi, EAM Jaishankar

    "India and Sri Lanka are neigbours as well as close friends. We share common bonds. Terrorism is a big problem in our region, both of us have fought it befittingly. We will further increase our cooperation against terror," said PM Modi after meeting his SriLankan counterpart.

    "In today's talks we discussed the joint economic projects in Sri Lanka, and also discussed enhancing trade and investment relations. We also discussed to increase our people-to-people connectivity and encourage tourism," he added.

    Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Rajapaksa who is currently on a five-day visit to India.

    President Gotabaya Rajpaksa visited India in November which was his first official overseas trip after taking charge of the top office.

    Lankan PM Rajapaksa to visit India from Friday; trade, defence, maritime talks on agenda

    After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

    Rajapaksa was the Sri Lankan president from 2005-2015, while Singh was the prime minister from 2004-14.

