Sri Lankan boat with 100 kgs of Pak drugs intercepted by Coast Guard

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Indian Coast Guard has seized drugs including 100 kilograms of heroin from a Sri Lankan boat.

The seizure was made south of Thoothukudi during an operation, which began on November 17. Sources tell OneIndia that actionable intelligence led to the seizure of the drugs.

The drugs were meant to be sent to western countries from Sri Lanka. The drugs were transferred onto the Sri Lankan vessel by a Pakistani dhow from Karachi. The Indian Coast Guard found 99 packets of heroin of 100 kilograms, 20 boxes of synthetic drugs, a Thuraya set and five 9mm pistols.

The officials are interrogating six crew members, including the captain of the intercepted boat, the source cited above said. The boat is said to be owned by Alensu Alensu Kuttige Sinha Deeptha Sani Fernando from Negombo, a city which is on the west coast of Sri Lanka.