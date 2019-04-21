Sri Lanka: Three Indians among 207 people killed in ghastly serial blasts on Easter Sunday

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 21: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that three Indians were among 207 people killed in multiple bomb blasts in Sri Lanka.

"Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet.

She said the Indians killed are Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

"We are ascertaining further details," Swaraj added.

The external affairs minister said she spoke to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana who confirmed that 207 people were killed and more than 450 were injured in the blasts.

[35 foreigners among 156 Killed in Colombo bombings]

"I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr Tilak Marapana. He confirmed that unfortunately, 207 persons have lost their lives and more than 450 are injured in the terror blasts," she tweeted.

"I conveyed to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance. In case required, we are ready to despatch our medical teams as well," she added.

A string of eight devastating blasts, including suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The blasts - one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history - targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 am (local time).

OneIndia News with PTI inputs